This Easy Fanny Pack Hack Protects You From Pickpocketers

When traveling to and walking around a major city in your area, pickpocketing is always a danger. You do your best to keep everything you have secure, but a thief can still walk away with your money, credit cards, phone, passport, and other personal items. In New York City alone, over 2,200 people were pickpocketed in 2023. It can happen anywhere, but a pickpocket is more likely to get your items when you're distracted, in crowds, talking to friends, at street performances, and while you're marveling at a tourist attraction.

Many people have turned to versatile fanny packs to keep their items right in front of them at all times. However, if you have something bucked behind you, a person with ill intent can unbuckle it just as easily and slip away into the crowd. One genius tip from Tik Tok user @myboyrudder can help prevent someone taking your fanny pack items with one simple item: A zip tie.

You wouldn't think such a simple item could keep you from spending a bit of time in a police station or losing your money and passport, and it's also very inexpensive. We found a pack of 200 8-inch zip ties on Amazon for around $6, which gives you plenty of protection. There is more you can do, however. We'll explain the hack, other precautions you can take, and what to do before you leave for your trip in the first place.

