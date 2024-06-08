The Less Crowded And Just As Stunning Island To Visit Instead Of Overpriced Maui

Maui is spectacular, with its moonlike views from the top of Haleakalā, legendary red and black sand beaches, and stunning coastline. But it also comes with a pretty steep price tag, especially if a visit requires a long flight across the mainland. If you're looking for an alternative, on a more reasonable budget, that offers a similar climate, mountainous landscape, lush forests, and a focus on nature, consider Madeira instead.

With an abundance of history and culture, you'll not only be introduced to aspects of daily living in Madeira, but also delve into the rich connection with the land and historical aspects of exploration, trade, and the resulting influence of European and African cultures on the island. That's because Madeira is an autonomous region of Portugal, so it shares the same currency, language, and politics of mainland Portugal and much of the rest of the European Union. However, Madeira is geographically located 320 west of Morocco, so it actually sits closer to Africa than Portugal (600 miles).

Fortunately, even with its remoteness, Madeira is easy to access with flights from the east coast in North America or from all over Europe, including frequent flights from Lisbon and Porto. One caveat is that Madeira has a bit of a reputation as a scary place to land.

