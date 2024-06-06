This Gorgeous Australian Beach Has The Most Shark Attacks In The Entire Country

Shark attacks near Byron Bay have increased in the last couple of years, but so have the spring rains. The Richmond River is the largest in the area and empties into the ocean. With the increase in rain, the river can become flooded, forcefully dumping its contents into the sea. The river's fish and ocean life near the mouth are then pushed back out into the ocean and into the jaws of the waiting sharks. To add to this feeding frenzy, the prawn industry is known for dumping unwanted fish that get caught in their nets, leaving a long trail of snacks for the sharks following the ship. Many of the people that have been bitten were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, while hungry sharks were snapping up anything they thought was food.

It's important to remember that sharks do not like to eat humans. Typically, the shark will test bite to find out what an object is. It is their only way to feel something, and once they realize it is a bad-tasting human, they usually swim off to find a real meal. When you enter the ocean, you enter the shark's home. Just like any person's home, it's important to have respect while in it. When swimming in the ocean, there's always going to be a risk. It's up to us to figure out if it's worth it or not. You might grow to love sharks so much that you wind up researching the best places to swim with the sharks!