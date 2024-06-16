This Vibrant Florida Island Could Easily Pass As A Tropical Caribbean Getaway

The Florida Gulf Coast barrier island of Captiva is famous for its beachcombing — known among devotees as "shelling" — and its slow, laid-back lifestyle. But this tiny island also has an outsized presence in the art world. Famed modern artist Robert Rauschenberg reportedly fell in love with Captiva when he had to brake to let a sea turtle amble across the road, and he built a studio compound here in the 1970's that's now an artists' retreat. This island has been a sophisticated art town ever since. Given the tropical beauty and worldly vibe, you might even be tempted to double check your passport, thinking you've been transported to an exclusive destination in the Caribbean.

Captiva and her big sister, neighboring Sanibel Island, comprise one of the best beach vacation destinations in the U.S. But fair warning: You may never want to leave. Like Rauschenberg, a lot of locals first came to Captiva on vacation, and ended up moving there. That souvenir you buy? It might just be a piece of real estate.