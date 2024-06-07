The Best Destinations In Florida To See Mesmerizing Bioluminescent Waves, According To Visitors

There are tons of underrated state parks in Florida, but one that you definitely won't want to miss is the Indian River Lagoon Preserve State Park. It is full of marshes and mangroves, perfect for Florida's natural wildlife. It's home to thousands of species of plants and animals and an important nesting place for sea turtles. In the water, you can also find bioluminescent plankton. When the many fish in the lagoon leap out of the water with the current, they sometimes leave streaks of glowing blue light behind them.

There are numerous kayaking tours available throughout the area, particularly on dark nights in the height of summer. The temperature might be oppressive and the air thick with mosquitoes, but the shimmering light in the water makes it all worth it. However, if you can't handle the heat, the concentration of plankton here is so high that it might even be worth checking it out even in the off-season.

"You can see it most of the year," one local said of the Indian River Lagoon on their channel Islands n Highlands. "Our county's tourist website claims that it's the best July through September, but we actually just saw some, we're here, it's like, early December and we just saw some of the most amazing bioluminescence we've ever seen."

