The Underrated State Park In Utah With Otherworldly Scenery Like Zion Without The Crowds

Zion National Park is beautiful and worth checking out, as long as you're okay with crowds. Snow Canyon State Park, on the other hand, gives its visitors equally magical views with room to breathe. It isn't that it's an unpopular park, of lesser quality, or anything of the sort. It's just much more relaxing to experience the trails and sights on your own terms and not hurry through out of respect for the hoards of people behind you also wanting a look. Zion also has a parking mess before you even reach the park, which can be really confusing for new visitors.

Limited parking for Zion National Park is located at the Visitor's Center and the Nature Center, but it's best to get there early since the spaces go very fast. The only other way to get to the park if parking isn't available is by parking in Springdale and either walking or taking the free shuttle to the park's entrance. After paying, you will need to take another shuttle to the area you wish to see. At Snow Canyon State Park, there is no such hassle to park or get to where you are headed on the trails and beyond. You simply park, pay at the park's entrance, grab a brochure with a park map, and you're off to have an adventure. Just be safe and prepared if you're on a solo journey.