This Massive State Park On Lake Superior's Shores May Be Michigan's Most Underrated

If you plan to take a scenic road trip to see one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, you won't want to miss Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Located in the Porcupine Mountains, sometimes called the Porkies, this Michigan destination includes some unbeatable Lake Superior shoreline. For the best way to take in the world's largest freshwater lake along with a selection of waterfalls, head to the long and tricky Lake Superior Trail.

Advertisement

Those who prefer a less challenging trek have no shortage of options. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park offers close to 100 miles of hiking trails, so you should have no trouble finding the ideal route for you and your hiking buddies. Those who prefer to explore the wilderness alone also have plenty of secluded places to connect with nature to choose from. This park spans a staggering 60,000 acres; more than half of that consists of beautiful old-growth forest.