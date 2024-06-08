Can This TikToker's Clever 'Mom Hack' Really Get You Special Treatment At Hotels?

Staying at an over-the-top luxury resort isn't the only way to get special treatment. You can use a number of simple tricks to score extra perks at your hotel. Plus, you can always ask your hotel for freebies like hair tools, body pillows, and exercise equipment. The hotel "mom hack," another strategy worth considering, has generated much buzz online. In a 2024 TikTok video, a young woman shared her tried-and-true trick for receiving free hotel treats. "Every time I'm traveling, my mom calls the hotel to do something special for me even if it's not a special occasion," she noted. The TikToker then showed off her complimentary bundle of sparkling water and snacks — all thanks to her mom.

The mom in question outlined her approach in a follow-up video. "I try to build a rapport with the person who answered the phone, tell them a little bit about myself and who I would like to send a little gift to, and just see if there is anything that they can do to help make the stay a little bit more special for the person," she explained off-camera. Even if she specifies the occasion, she keeps her request open-ended. Regarding scoring a mother-daughter gift of chocolates and prosecco, the mom revealed, "I said we were going to a candlelight concert, and we're celebrating your engagement." The clever mom hack has clearly worked for this duo, but will it get you any perks at most hotels?