The Best Thing To Do When An Airline Damages Your Luggage

There's little quite so disheartening as waiting at the baggage carousel at an airport and discovering that your luggage has been ripped, broken, or damaged. While worse things can happen when you travel, like the airline losing your luggage entirely, a damaged bag is certainly a hassle and an irritation. If your schedule allows, start the claims process before leaving the airport.

A baggage officer for the airline may have to physically see the damage for themselves before reimbursement can happen. If items within your luggage got damaged and you don't notice this until you get home or to your destination to unpack, you should call the airline and potentially plan to head back to the airport to speak with someone in person.

Airlines have differing time frames for when they'll accept baggage damage claims, ranging from a matter of hours (Southwest) to a day (American Airlines domestic flights) to a week (United). The sooner you can get your claim in motion, the better. You should receive a case or reference number — make a note of it so you can track your claim — and it doesn't hurt to get the name of the person you spoke to.

