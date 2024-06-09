'Nesting Luggage' May Be The Best Hack To Increase Your Packing Space

Packing light to avoid the hassle of checking luggage or being forced to pay hefty airline baggage fees is one thing, but trying to make space in your bag for maximum souvenir shopping when you're traveling is a whole other ball game. Sometimes, even with your best packing efforts, your suitcase always seems to be bursting at the seams, leaving zero space for those mid-trip shopping sprees. If you're planning to shop until you drop in hotspots like Tokyo, Milan, or New York, you'd need to do more than just roll your clothes and use the best space-saver bags. Consider upping your packing game and nesting your luggage instead.

You know how you usually stuff your smaller suitcases inside the larger ones to save space at home? That's exactly the idea behind the nesting luggage hack. In a nutshell, it's all about bringing as few belongings as possible (just the bare minimum, really), stashing them inside a small suitcase, and storing that suitcase inside a larger piece of luggage. This way, when you inevitably buy way more than you planned, you'll have plenty of room to bring it all back. No more last-minute panic buying of cheap luggage at your destination, and no hassle of having to lug around multiple suitcases when you're trying to locate your hotel, either. With the nesting hack, you've already increased your packing capacity before you even left home.

