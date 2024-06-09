This Stunning Australian Island With World Heritage Status Is A Dangerous Vacation Spot

Australia is an exciting vacation destination offering some of the best reef diving in the world and plenty of interesting wildlife for those looking for a more unique experience than the typical choices. Many people have probably also heard Australia has some scary wildlife in and out of the water. In the United States, when we think about Australia, we picture spiders as big as dinner plates and man-eating sharks and other anti-social critters that can easily "unalive" us just for fun. What many do not know is that the U.S. has more shark attacks than Australia, they just tend not to be fatal. But on Fraser Island, unsuspecting tourists have often experienced injuries and even fatalities caused by the diverse wildlife.

Advertisement

Fraser Island, officially K'gari, is recognized by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre because it is a perfectly picturesque Australian beach that also boasts a really neat shipwreck, the S.S. Maheno, which happened in 1935. It also happens to be the largest sand island in the world, which you can drive on for 75 miles. In totality, the island is just shy of 455,000 acres, which is more than enough room for the inhabitants of the island that include 47 types of mammals, such as dingoes, swamp wallabies, short-beaked echidnas, and many species of whales and dolphins. But that's certainly not all that lurks in the protected waters of Fraser Island (K'gari).