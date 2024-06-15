Avoid Getting Pickpocketed On A Trip To A Big City With This TikToker's Clothing Hack

If you're visiting a major European city, you may be concerned about being pickpocketed. It's a fairly common occurrence. Quotezone.co.uk created the European Pickpocketing Index in early 2024 after studying the proportion of pickpocketing mentions in British reviews of major tourist sites across the continent. There were 478 mentions for every million British visitor reviews for the top five tourist attractions in Italy, making it the country with the most instances, followed by France and Spain. While that doesn't seem like a massive number, it's not that small either — especially when you consider around 10 million people visit the Colosseum every year.

Pickpocketing can happen anywhere, and it's not new. (If you've ever seen the musical "Oliver!" — set in the 1830s — you know this already.) However, some of the ways we foil pickpocket attempts are pretty modern. This includes some really great tips from a TikTok user that can help prevent you from falling victim to this crime.

User @nancylilturtle posted a video where she showed herself wearing an under-the-shirt waist bag. These are flat zippered pouches that sit against the skin. (Pro tip: When shopping, search for running belts which can be even flatter.) When looking for an easy target, pickpockets may not see these and move on to an open backpack (which should make you think twice about traveling with one) or a wallet sticking out of a pocket. There are more tips in the TikTok video that we'll explore, as well as adding some of our own.

