The Caribbean's Longest Trail Is An Unforgettable Experience For Any Nature Lover

With a moniker of "The Nature Island," it's no surprise the Caribbean island of Dominica is a hiker's paradise. From short to long hikes, you'll find the best the island has to offer with the viewpoints, waterfalls, and historic sights on the 114-mile Waitukubuli National Trail. This trail snakes from one end of the island to the other, creating the longest trail anywhere in the Caribbean. Centrally located within the chain of Caribbean islands, Dominica is situated with the Caribbean Sea to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. Its immediate neighbors include the Guadeloupe Islands and Martinique, which is home to the beautiful Vatable Forest, so hiking the Waitukubuli National Trail can be part of an island-hopping adventure, or your chosen destination for a backpacking vacation.

If you're already considering Dominica for its spectacular eco-friendly resorts or simply the world-class hiking, it also becomes more enticing as one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress-free vacation. And stress-free should be the goal of any vacation. So, whether you're looking for a leisurely hike as part of your itinerary or you want to check off another of the best hikes throughout the Caribbean, the Waitukubuli National Trail offers segments that range in difficulty to meet every level of hiking ability.