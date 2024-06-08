Here's Why Flight Attendants Always Take Note Of The Shoes You Wear On A Flight

When you enter a plane, you're almost always greeted by the flight attendant. It's a courtesy to the passengers who will be with them for hours at a time and a friendly and professional gesture. However, that's not all they're doing, as they smile and welcome you or say hello while you're finding your seat. That time is also an opportunity for flight attendants to get a sense of who is on their plane. There are specific things that they're looking for, and one of the things they notice is what shoes you're wearing. Usually, when we think of shoes on a plane, it's because that annoying person in the seat next to you decided to take theirs off. Flight attendants have to know what you're wearing because certain shoes can be a detriment and a danger in the event of an emergency.

Advertisement

Imagine the worst happening, and you have to make an emergency landing or something unusual — like a door flying off the airplane mid-air — requires you to move quickly. The kind of shoe you're wearing makes a difference in how fast you can get somewhere, whether you can safely go down an emergency slide and more. Here's more info on why flight attendants always notice your shoes and the other things they're looking at when they greet you.