The Common Activity That Becomes A Bannable Offense While On A Cruise Ship

In general, cruises are supposed to be a way for travelers to have a relaxing vacation, and while there are some easy to make mistakes that annoy your fellow cruise mates, most of the things you enjoy are probably on the table. However, there's one hobby that will not only get you in trouble with the people around you, but it might even get you banned by a lot of cruise lines: Fishing. While you are on a boat in the middle of the ocean, the truth is that it is unacceptable to try to catch your own dinner over the side of a cruise ship.

As absurd as it might seem to cast a fishing line off your fancy balcony, that's exactly what a pair of passengers did on a Carnival cruise in 2023. In a video they posted on TikTok, they pulled a fish all the way up from the sea, with the marine creature swinging dangerously close to other peoples' balconies. Their video circulated wildly, and ultimately they both received lifetime bans from Carnival Cruise Line.