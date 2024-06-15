This Beautiful Destination In Florida Is An Underrated Spot For Your Next Beach Getaway

The beach along the first 10 miles of the Cape has vacation rental homes and condominiums on the beach side and the bay side of the peninsula. Then you reach T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, and the development stops. Here, at one of the most underrated state parks in Florida, visitors can stay overnight in an RV-tent campground just off the beach or in one of the eight bayside cabins. Beyond that, the state park boasts three hiking trails covering 6 miles.

Advertisement

In 2002, the beach was declared the best in the entire country by "Dr. Beach." Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, aka "Dr. Beach," is an environmental coastal sciences professor and Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University who has released his best beaches survey annually since 1991. Leatherman was quoted by CNN as saying that the beach at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park "has the finest, whitest sand in the world, and it's not overdeveloped."

While a lot has happened in the last few decades Since Dr. Beach spoke with CNN, one thing remains: The beach at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park is still a fan-favorite today. It even has an impressive 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. "Very clean and well maintained state park," one reviewer noted. "Beaches not crowded. Several walking trails. Great day excursion if staying in Poet St. Joe or Cape San Blas."

Advertisement