Is Venice Actually Sinking And Should You Even Visit? Here's What Rick Steves Says

Venice has faced flooding for thousands of years, but things seem to be getting worse. In 2019, more than 85% of Venice flooded, per NPR. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted about the situation on Twitter, referring to the floods as an example of "the effects of climate change." He was right. Scientific estimates show Venice facing rising sea levels of several inches or more by 2100 because of climate change.

On his blog, Steves wrote about the 2019 Venice flood and, more broadly, climate change. "As a traveler, I see the reality of our changing climate everywhere," Steves said. "And as a business owner who promotes and profits from carbon-emitting travel, I understand that I play a big role in that — which is why my tour company has pledged to donate $1 million a year to nonprofits that fight climate change."

Steves acknowledged the balance that travelers face — wanting to experience all the fascinating things that the world has to offer, but to be aware how the very act of traveling can have negative impacts on the world. Carbon emissions from plane travel, for example, are contributing to climate change. Doing what you can to offset your carbon footprint is something to consider, if for no other reason than it helps protect the places that you want to see — places like Venice.

