This Small But Mighty Costa Rica National Park Is A Perfect Blend Of Beach And Rainforest

People travel to Costa Rica for all kinds of reasons. From the incredible food to unforgettable natural wonders, this Central American country is a marvel. And since more than half of the country is covered in lush forestry, you'll probably be spending time exploring the flora and fauna while you're there. One of the most popular places to do this is Manuel Antonio National Park, which is also an exceptional setting for a family vacation to Costa Rica.

Of the 29 national parks in Costa Rica, Manuel Antonio is the smallest. Even so, at 683 hectares or over 1687 acres, this park is far from tiny. You could easily spend hours here just wandering the walkways or lounging at the beach. That's right, Manuel Antonio has beach access, too. Not only that, there are actually two beaches in the park — Playa Espadilla Sur and Playa Manuel Antonio. You'll hardly believe you're still in the park unless you look around at the dense forest that planks the beachfront. The duality is unsurprising since this region is widely considered one of the best choices for a little bit of everything in Costa Rica.

But with so many other national parks, all of which are bigger than Manuel Antonio, what makes this itty bitty park so special? After all, it's not as if there is a shortage of beaches or rainforests to see in Costa Rica.

