This Bucket List Hike To Europe's Tallest Active Volcano Is A Thrill-Seeker's Paradise

To get to the hike, you have to drive (though some tours will pick you up) to a spot on the south side of the volcano called Rifugio Sapienza, where there is a parking lot (around $6.50) and visitor center. (A bus also departs from Stazione Centrale in Catania at 8:15 a.m., but you'll get there too late for tours, which we'll get to.)

From here, you'll catch the Funivia cable car — which costs around $55 for ages 11 and up and $33 for ages 5-10 — to go a bit higher, as it takes you from 1.2 miles up to 1.6 miles. Tours are also offered on-site but note that the cable car and tours, as well as hiking, can be canceled if there are bad conditions. There have been more than 130 eruptions since 1800, as this volcano is very active. You can also hike up straight from Rifugio Sapienza if you like instead of taking the cable car.

When you get off, you'll be at a place called Mountain Hut at 8,200-feet, which has bathrooms, a small cafe for snacks (though bring water and extra food), and a warm jacket rental for around $4 as it gets cold up there. The hike isn't a very long one, and you can do it yourself from the hut (or the first cable car station) to the 1.74-mile mark, but you can only go higher than that with a guide.

