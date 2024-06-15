Many Travelers Are Evidently Keeping Their Hotel Key Cards. Is This Allowed?

Some hotel key cards look plain, and others come highly decorated. They don't tend to vary in size, though their aesthetic can match the hotel's. No matter their form, these handy bits of plastic get us into our rooms even as their rival digital key cards compete for attention. Ordinarily, you turn the card in when you check out, but do you have to do so?

Advertisement

In a poll of nearly 4,000 readers by The Points Guy, about 61% of respondents said they don't keep hotel key cards, while 39% said they do. Keeping them could make for a special souvenir, especially from a honeymoon or other memorable vacation event. Or you could simply forget to turn in the spare tucked away in your wallet for safekeeping. Either way, the hotel doesn't get its property back. However, you could always ask the lobby staff to keep the key card and request additional hotel freebies while you're at it!

Some travelers have turned taking key cards into a habit, with one Redditor describing the practice as a constant part of their journeys: "I have saved every hotel key from each room my wife and I have ever stayed in together." Commenters in the thread couldn't seem to agree on whether it was okay to do or not. So, what's the verdict?

Advertisement