The Best Resources For Researching Your Next Travel Destination, Per Rick Steves

Planning a trip can be one of the best or worst parts of a vacation. Travel expert Rick Steves encourages considering multiple aspects before diving in. Travelers will find countless ways to research a destination, especially with social media and the advent of travel influencers; however, too much of anything can be a bad thing.

On his website, Steves suggests not attempting to pursue every avenue of research ahead of a trip. Instead, he says to figure out what you want and go from there. "While information is what keeps you afloat, too much can sink the ship," he wrote. "So winnow down your resources to what best suits your travel needs and interests. WWII buffs research battle sites, wine lovers brainstorm a wish list of wineries, and MacGregors locate their clan's castles in Scotland."

Ensure you've collected recent information or that the resource has at least received updates for accuracy. Steves advises his readers not to discount the helpfulness of (up-to-date) guidebooks. Steves has an understandable soft spot for this type of resource; however, he encourages his readers to conduct their research in whatever manner they wish — as long as it serves their needs as travelers. If you've just started gathering inspiration, consider utilizing Steves' tip for planning a successful vacation.

