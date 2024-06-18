The Road Trip Sleeping Hack You May Want To Avoid To Stay Safe

The obvious reason to avoid this hack is safety. In dark parking lots, you run the risk of being the victim of a crime. This likely goes without saying, but consider this a reminder not to assume you'll be okay "just for one night." Some people recommend parking in places like Walmart (which does sometimes allow RVs and truckers to park overnight) or casinos, which are open 24 hours and sometimes have guards. However, the guards aren't next to you all the time. But if you do use this trick (against our advice), at least call ahead and make sure it's permitted first.

There are, in fact, laws in some states that say you can't sleep in a parking lot. States like Florida, for instance, have laws against sleeping in your car, though some rest stops allow you to park in the lot for a few hours. North and South Carolina, on the other hand, don't even let you do that. You might get away with it for one night, but it's not worth the risk. It's illegal in Tennessee past three hours at a rest stop, and you're not permitted to sleep in cars in some of that state's cities. Of course you're trying to enjoy your vacation, but this is one of the reckless mistakes that can ruin it all. That's why it always helps to plan head with the 3-3-3 rule for your RV or car road trip.

