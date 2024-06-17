Come Face-To-Face With Florida Wildlife At This Beautiful And Underrated State Park

When you vacation in Florida, sometimes nature can be overlooked in favor of flashier locations or beautiful under-the-radar sandy beaches. Yet there is a treasure trove of experiences to be had with wildlife in the underrated Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. Although 200 acres isn't exactly massive for a state park, you'd be remiss to ignore this beautiful spot on Florida's western side.

Homosassa Springs, named for its namesake springs, has been a haven for travelers for well over a century, beckoning them with its pristine waters and wildlife galore. There are trails dotting the preserve for visitors to enjoy nature and see plenty of Floridian wildlife. (Paved trails aren't necessarily accessible for wheelchairs, though the elevated Wildlife Walk is accessible.) Some of the animals you can see here include black bears, deer, and alligators as well as lots of birds and fish. Plus there are boat tours, birding opportunities, geo-seeking, hiking, and picnicking to make a day of your visit to Homosassa Springs, or longer.

More than that, though, the park also serves as an important sanctuary for manatees. The gentle giants of Florida's seashore who can no longer frolic in the ocean are given another chance here, with plenty of onlookers to enjoy their shenanigans. Seeing manatees is definitely one of those timeless things to do in Florida that we highly recommend.

