This Luxurious Beach Resort Is The Most Romantic Place To Stay In The Caribbean

While there are many unique experiences you can only have in the Caribbean, there are certain things you expect. Like any great Caribbean resort, Hermitage Bay is positioned on a postcard-worthy beach and delivers on water activities. From snorkeling to scuba diving, windsurfing, and kayaking, you have your choice as to how to interact with the water. If you're feeling really adventurous, you can take out a Hobie cat and or try your hand at sunfish sailing.

Then again, this hotel is all about relaxation. If an afternoon at the spa is more your speed, this one serves up Dorissima treatments anchored in color rituals that are based on the Chakra systems in the body. Taking wellness to the next level, you can participate in yoga, Pilates, or meditation sessions too. And when it comes time to nourish the body, the hotel's restaurant offers organic food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Ask for a tour of the onsite garden and take part in the weekly cooking demonstrations by the chef. As the sun goes down, you can grab a drink at the bar, eat an oceanfront dinner, or sway in response to the nightly music.

Whatever activities you add to your itinerary, you'll be creating romantic memories to last until you can return again.

