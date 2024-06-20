This Luxurious Beach Resort Is The Most Romantic Place To Stay In The Caribbean
The beautiful Caribbean is a region of brilliantly glistening waters, lush landscapes, and iconic coastlines. Centrally located within this chain of renowned islands sits Antiqua, and on its western shore sits a famous luxury resort with all the makings for a romantic getaway. Here, guests spend their days on the water, beach, or private patio, while allowing the staff at the Hermitage Bay Resort to cater to your every need. Exceptional food and accommodations highlight this especially romantic property, making it the ideal choice for a honeymoon, anniversary, or proposal. You can even have a small private ceremony on the isolated beach, leaving the stress of planning the perfect beach destination wedding up to the professionals.
Hermitage Bay is synonymous with romance, easily joining the ranks of Caribbean hotels worth a repeat visit. It's an all-inclusive experience that truly includes it all, from activities to relaxation. If luxury is what you're looking for, this is an idyllic place to swoon over Caribbean sunsets, garden-to-table meals, and top-notch service.
Romantic suites of Hermitage Bay
Although the resort does allow children over the age of 14, it's really a destination for lovers. With only 30 suites, this boutique hotel proudly employs its remote location to create an escape from the hustle and distractions of modern life. Each room is essentially a cabin with large, draped beds and huge bathrooms. The surrounding landscapes offer exclusivity, but you can close window coverings for even more privacy. Choose beverages from your stocked mini-fridge, share a glass of bubbly in your giant tub, or take in the views from your private patio.
The rooms terraced into the hillside offer infinity plunge pools, while the lower lodging options are just steps from the ocean. You can shower outdoors, order in room service (for an additional fee), and spend the entire stay in your room if you choose. Which isn't a bad plan considering each room provides views of the white sandy 1,200-foot Hermitage Bay Beach below. Since it is a hillside resort, the hotel offers golf cart transport for anyone who doesn't want to trek to and from their room on foot.
Activities at Hermitage Bay
While there are many unique experiences you can only have in the Caribbean, there are certain things you expect. Like any great Caribbean resort, Hermitage Bay is positioned on a postcard-worthy beach and delivers on water activities. From snorkeling to scuba diving, windsurfing, and kayaking, you have your choice as to how to interact with the water. If you're feeling really adventurous, you can take out a Hobie cat and or try your hand at sunfish sailing.
Then again, this hotel is all about relaxation. If an afternoon at the spa is more your speed, this one serves up Dorissima treatments anchored in color rituals that are based on the Chakra systems in the body. Taking wellness to the next level, you can participate in yoga, Pilates, or meditation sessions too. And when it comes time to nourish the body, the hotel's restaurant offers organic food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Ask for a tour of the onsite garden and take part in the weekly cooking demonstrations by the chef. As the sun goes down, you can grab a drink at the bar, eat an oceanfront dinner, or sway in response to the nightly music.
Whatever activities you add to your itinerary, you'll be creating romantic memories to last until you can return again.