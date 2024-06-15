The Horrifying Reasons Hikers Vanish From This Deadly West Coast Trail

For 25-year-old David O'Sullivan, the Pacific Crest Trail was a dream. He spent a full year working in his home country of Ireland to save up enough funds to travel to Campo, on the Mexican border, and thru-hike all the way to Canada. This remote route is 2,650 miles, takes most people around 5 months to complete, and leads hikers through deserts, forests, and mountain peaks, with all types of weather. Tragically, some travelers, like O'Sullivan, never make it home.

The thing that makes the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) such an alluring journey for some is the same thing that makes it so likely for hikers to go missing: It's a very long route through the wilderness. Sometimes, hikers have to endure desert heat and mountain snow on the same day. Extreme weather conditions, wildfires, altitude sickness, stream crossings, wrong turns, sheer drops, hungry animals, suspicious and unpredictable people, and technology failures can all be extremely dangerous to hikers on the trail. On such a long route, it can be extremely hard for rescuers to find someone in danger in time — particularly if they are off the most popular trails. In some cases, they are never found.

If you fear that your loved one has gone missing on Pacific Crest Trail, call 911 immediately. You can report threats to hikers through the USDA Forest Service. For more advice, visit the Pacific Crest Trail Association, or contact them at 916-285-1846.