This Southern Airport Is The Absolute Worst For Layovers In The US

While they may be money savers or inevitabilities, layovers are stressful. Sprinting through hallways trying to make it to your gate on time is nerve-wracking and not a great way to start or end a vacation. And anyone who has been to Orlando International Airport (MCO) knows that this is not an airport for the faint of heart. In fact, it's regularly ranked as one of the worst in the country, especially for layovers.

Thanks in part to its resident vacation hubs, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando, or even the nonstop flights to the Caribbean, MCO is always busy. It has also at times been the busiest airport in the country. On March 16, 2024, the airport even claimed to have had its busiest day ever with a whopping 102,064 departing passengers.

Weaving through the crowds of people or navigating the trains to get between terminals is likely a big reason passengers hate connecting at MCO — besides the fact that you often have to go back through security if you change terminals, as one user on Tripadvisor noted: "This place is a complete disaster... Had to take 2 trains to connect from gate 5 to 80. None of which was marked on the train or loading area. The worst part, you have to leave TSA secured area to do this. [Thus] making it necessary to go [through] security just to change planes. Good luck if you have less than [a] 2hr layover."

