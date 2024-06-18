One Of The Best Beaches In The Midwest Is This One-Of-A-Kind Urban Gem

One of the things people underestimate about Chicago is its incredible shoreline — not just Lake Michigan itself, but the gorgeous beaches that also line the city. One such beach was recognized in 2024 by Travel & Leisure as one of the best in the country: Oak Street Beach. Nestled against the Gold Coast and Streeterville neighborhoods, Oak Street is one of the most popular beaches in Chicago. Considering that there are 26 beaches in the city, that's no small feat.

Advertisement

Even though this beach is hopping all summer long, it's even popular in the frigid Midwestern cold. That's because the Chicago Polar Bear Club holds their annual Polar Plunge from Oak Street each January to help Chicago families in need. There is even talk of making the beach bigger to help protect the nearby bike paths and Lake Shore Drive from water damage as the city's beaches erode.

Though it's far from making any best undiscovered beaches lists, Oak Street is still a hidden gem in its own right. Anyone who hasn't been to a Chicago beach might not understand how such a Midwestern, urban setting could have a picturesque beach. It's hard to imagine Lake Michigan resembling any ocean view without seeing it firsthand. But once you set eyes on the dreamy blue waters from the soft sand, you'll get it.

Advertisement