Why One Of South America's Most Iconic Trails Is Known As The 'Hike Of Death'

Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is a bucket list adventure for many travelers, and that was certainly the case when I did it. What I didn't expect, however, was that the highlight of the 3-day trek would be an experience I added almost as an afterthought: The so-called "Stairs of Death" up Huayna Picchu. In every postcard view of the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu you've ever seen, Huayna Picchu is there in the background, a tall, bullet-shaped mountain so soaringly vertical you wouldn't think it climbable. And it wouldn't be, had the ancient Incas not painstakingly constructed 2,100 stone stairs in 1450 A.D., some carved and some built of stacked stones, with every step, flight, and landing uniquely contoured to the mountain.

Flight after flight, they climb at dizzying angles, leading all the way to the top. For comparison, there are only 1,800 stair steps to the Empire State Building's 102nd floor observation deck, where you look down on taxi cabs swarming midtown like little yellow ants. Given its ominous name for its imposing and intimidating nature, Huayna Picchu gives you that vertiginous view, but it's across a Peruvian jungle, through the mists of time, and into antiquity.

But despite that dramatic name, it's important to point out that no tourist has yet to die climbing it.