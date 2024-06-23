Just Off The Pacific Coast Highway, This Beach Is Often Called California's Most Stunning

There is no shortage of noteworthy beaches in Los Angeles. Think Venice and Santa Monica, considered to be among the most famous beaches in the world. However, these destinations are also regarded as tourist havens. If you want to discover a beach off the beaten path, head to El Matador State Beach in Malibu. It's under an hour from Santa Monica on the Pacific Coast Highway and located within Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach, which also includes El Pescador State Beach and La Piedra Beach.

Advertisement

However, El Matador is especially renowned for its coastal cliffs and caves. Simply put, its beauty is unmatched and reviewers on Tripadvisor couldn't agree more. "The place is simply breathtaking and is my favorite picturesque beach in the Los Angeles area," said one person. Another stated, "The rock formations looked impressive, the waves crashing on the beach beautiful and the water clear. Best of all, the sunset from this beach was stunning!"

All that said, El Matador is not ideal for swimming. Despite this, visitors are free to explore its coastal landforms and tide pools. Sunbathing is also a must. But before you hit the Pacific Coast Highway, you should plan accordingly for a beach day at El Matador.

Advertisement