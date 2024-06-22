This Underrated Caribbean Island Known As The 'Isle Of Reefs' Is A Snorkeler's Paradise
When it comes to planning a Caribbean vacation, you may have considered hot spots like Grand Cayman, Barbados, or Aruba. All spectacular by their own rights, but if you seek something that's a bit more off the beaten path look no further than Grenada, and specifically its dependent island of Carriacou. This isn't the kind of place you go when you're looking for the best beaches in the Caribbean or want to explore the region's nightlife. Instead, it's an island full of charm, culture, and some of the best snorkeling in the entire Caribbean.
Known as the "Isle of Reefs," Carriacou, pronounced Karry-a-cou, is the second largest island in Grenada's chain. However, at only around 13 square miles, it offers an intimate experience. Carriacou isn't particularly easy to get to, which of course contributes to its lower tourist numbers. However, it is well-connected; from Grenada you can hop onto a 20-minute plane ride or hitch a ride on a passenger ferry, which requires 90-120 minutes of jostling to arrive.
Highlights above and below the water
This is the Caribbean, which means ample opportunities to explore beaches and check out the unspoiled reefs near the coastline. Divers have been aware of this underwater world for some time, and the island boasts more than 30 dive sites, each with their own special offerings. Snorkelers, too, can delve into the mysteries of the deep with the crystal-clear waters that provide endless views of coral reefs and the life among them. The waters are rich with reef fish, moray eels, and barracuda, along with the occasional nurse shark or hawksbill sea turtle.
To truly appreciate the beauty of the area, be sure to explore the islands surrounding Carriacou. A short water taxi will land you on the skinny strip of land known as Sandy Island, where you can sunbathe, swim, check out the two natural lakes, or snorkel from the shore. Side-by-side White Island and Saline Island are other great snorkeling spots. Back on Carriacou, you have your choice of choice beaches. Paradise Beach is well-known for its beauty, but you can also pick up the local vibe at a beach bar while watching the locals play dominos. There are also less-developed options to consider: Hunt down Anse La Roche or Petit Carenage on the north side of the island, both of which are focused on nature preservation and so the public footprint is small.
The essence of Carriacou
Carriacou is one of those places that aligns with the essential travel hacks of planning a Caribbean vacation, like picking the right island and considering a truly local experience. It delivers on both accounts if your goal is to soak up the essence of culture and natural beauty. The total population is around 8,000 people, many of whom lived abroad for work before returning to the island to retire or change the tempo of life.
Once you get to the island, you can explore the main small town of Hillsborough or head for one of several small villages dotting the island. Perhaps the most notable is Windward, with its rich history of shipbuilding, which is still in practice today. The common thread amongst each coastal stop is its warm and welcoming people, who proudly celebrate their history and culture. Check the calendar for the Maroon String Band Festival in April, Big Drum Nation and Quadrille dances held on special occasions, the Parang Festival in December, or the Shakespeare Mas, held annually on Shrove Tuesday.
While Carriacou isn't a cruise ship destination and you won't find any package vacation deals with it on the itinerary, it's a place to embrace the best parts of the Caribbean. However, if you're looking for a small but more upscale experience, you could always head over to Petit St. Vincent, a small private Caribbean island with a luxury resort perfect for a honeymoon, located just to the northeast of Carriacou.