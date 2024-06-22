This Underrated Caribbean Island Known As The 'Isle Of Reefs' Is A Snorkeler's Paradise

Carriacou is one of those places that aligns with the essential travel hacks of planning a Caribbean vacation, like picking the right island and considering a truly local experience. It delivers on both accounts if your goal is to soak up the essence of culture and natural beauty. The total population is around 8,000 people, many of whom lived abroad for work before returning to the island to retire or change the tempo of life.

Once you get to the island, you can explore the main small town of Hillsborough or head for one of several small villages dotting the island. Perhaps the most notable is Windward, with its rich history of shipbuilding, which is still in practice today. The common thread amongst each coastal stop is its warm and welcoming people, who proudly celebrate their history and culture. Check the calendar for the Maroon String Band Festival in April, Big Drum Nation and Quadrille dances held on special occasions, the Parang Festival in December, or the Shakespeare Mas, held annually on Shrove Tuesday.

While Carriacou isn't a cruise ship destination and you won't find any package vacation deals with it on the itinerary, it's a place to embrace the best parts of the Caribbean. However, if you're looking for a small but more upscale experience, you could always head over to Petit St. Vincent, a small private Caribbean island with a luxury resort perfect for a honeymoon, located just to the northeast of Carriacou.

