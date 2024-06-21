The Best Way To Snag A Free Upgrade To First Class On Your Next Domestic Flight
There was a point in time when the front section of commercial aircraft was almost exclusively reserved for those in suits and slacks. It's called business class for a reason, after all, so naturally, frequent flyers jetting off for work dominated those cushy seats. Nowadays, though, anyone with a hefty disposable income can claim a spot in first and business classes, turning seats in these premium cabins into hot commodities. With soaring demand, airlines are no longer handing out free upgrades like candy — that is, unless you've amassed enough street cred with them that they'll give it to you without asking. By street cred, we mean loyalty points.
As leisurely travel has surged, so have the so-called tips for scoring free upgrades on flights. Some swear that asking flight attendants for an upgrade works (it doesn't), while others claim that dressing to the nines does the trick (go figure). In reality, the only reliable way to get an upgrade without splurging is to reach elite status with an airline, either by flying frequently with them or racking up points with an affiliated card. For example, Delta offers complimentary upgrades to its Medallion members, regardless of tier, and American Airlines extends the same courtesy to its AAdvantage members. Unsurprisingly, those on higher tiers of these loyalty programs take priority. In short, the more you fly or spend with the airline, the better your chances of scoring an upgrade on your next flight — assuming there are seats left.
Achieving elite status with an airline is the only surefire way to score a free upgrade
While many foreign airlines have introduced bidding programs for passengers to snag cushier seats in first or business class without breaking the bank, the biggest U.S. airlines have held back. Travel expert Zack Griff told CNBC that this is because they don't want to upset their loyal customers. "These airlines advertise upgrades as a key perk of their frequent flyer programs. If they keep selling the last few premium seats for additional ancillary revenue, frequent travelers may defect to other airlines," he said.
Scott Keyes, founder of flight deal alert service Going, also pointed out that there is an assumption among loyal U.S. passengers that upgrades are part of the deal. "Many travelers chase elite status with the expectation — fair or not — of getting rewarded for their loyalty with future free upgrades," he said.
Because of this, your best bet is still to continue collecting those points by staying loyal to a single airline and strategically using affiliated credit cards to rack up miles. Just a heads-up, though: airlines often filter who they upgrade, and if you're flying basic economy, you might not be eligible for an upgrade, no matter how loyal you have been to the brand. At this time, it looks like the most U.S. airlines can offer are cheaper first-class seats, so be sure to do your research and book with an airline that can save you the most money for a first-class ticket.
Consider flying solo or ask the gate agent — nicely
If there are only a few coveted spots in first or business class, airlines are likely to play favorites with solo travelers to avoid the headache of separating passengers traveling together. So, if you're jetting off with someone else or a group, consider flying solo (at least on paper) and book your tickets separately to boost your upgrade odds. "Couples and families traveling together have much less chance of being upgraded than a lone passenger as airlines tend to try and keep groups together," Nicky Kelvin, head of travel site The Points Guy UK, told HuffPost. "So, if a passenger is traveling on their own, they have more of a chance of being selected for an upgraded seat."
Another sneaky move? Delay your boarding until the last minute. Yes, this is one of those unexpected instances where checking in for your flight might be a bad call. As it turns out, airlines are likely to offer upgrades right before takeoff, once they have a clear idea of the seating situation. "If you ask about free upgrades and a gate agent suggests waiting until the end of boarding, this could be a positive sign," travel agent Krichelle Murphy shared with Fortune, noting that you should be charming about it. "Boarding last may enhance your chances of securing a complimentary upgrade. Keep in mind that patience and kindness can go a long way when trying to upgrade."