The Best Way To Snag A Free Upgrade To First Class On Your Next Domestic Flight

There was a point in time when the front section of commercial aircraft was almost exclusively reserved for those in suits and slacks. It's called business class for a reason, after all, so naturally, frequent flyers jetting off for work dominated those cushy seats. Nowadays, though, anyone with a hefty disposable income can claim a spot in first and business classes, turning seats in these premium cabins into hot commodities. With soaring demand, airlines are no longer handing out free upgrades like candy — that is, unless you've amassed enough street cred with them that they'll give it to you without asking. By street cred, we mean loyalty points.

As leisurely travel has surged, so have the so-called tips for scoring free upgrades on flights. Some swear that asking flight attendants for an upgrade works (it doesn't), while others claim that dressing to the nines does the trick (go figure). In reality, the only reliable way to get an upgrade without splurging is to reach elite status with an airline, either by flying frequently with them or racking up points with an affiliated card. For example, Delta offers complimentary upgrades to its Medallion members, regardless of tier, and American Airlines extends the same courtesy to its AAdvantage members. Unsurprisingly, those on higher tiers of these loyalty programs take priority. In short, the more you fly or spend with the airline, the better your chances of scoring an upgrade on your next flight — assuming there are seats left.

