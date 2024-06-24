The Best Castle In Europe Is A Mystical Gem With Rare Features, According To Rick Steves

There are tens of thousands of castles in Europe. We don't know how many of them travel expert Rick Steves has seen, but we imagine it's a lot. One castle in particular, tucked away in Germany's Moselle Valley, is Steves' favorite European castle of them all: Burg Eltz. On his blog, Steves wrote that Germany's numerous castles can be overwhelming, which is why he shares his best-loved options with readers. He noted that he especially appreciates the castles that haven't been beautified or overrun by tourism — exploring lesser-known destinations is undoubtedly one of the best Rick Steves travel tips.

"Beyond the touristy castles are the ones I prefer — the forgotten ones," Steves expressed on his website. "These are evocative, stony husks without plaster or furnishings — where you'll see broken stairways and open skies rather than rooftops. Their massive chunks of stone no longer guard anything from anyone. The lichen grows on walls seemingly to cushion stones for a fall they've been expecting for centuries." What's fascinating about this sentiment is that it does not reflect his absolute favorite European castle.

Although Burg Eltz is far from a Disneyfied structure — as happens to so many over time — it isn't an empty shell of its former self either. The intricate details still captured within the walls make this Germanic castle so very special to Steves. When you're ready to plan your adventure, read up on the perfect time to visit the country, according to the man himself.

