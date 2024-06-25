This Iconic City In Portugal Is One Of The Best Foodie Destinations, Per Rick Steves

Go-to travel expert Rick Steves has a suggestion for food lovers looking for a European destination: Lisbon. On his website, Steves refers to the capital of Portugal as a "charming city proud of its tasty delicacies and heavenly wines." Lisbon is well-known for "pastéis de natan," also called "pastel de nata," egg custard tart pastries that date back to the 18th century. Monks at Jerónimos Monastery near Lisbon had an excess of egg yolks since they used the whites to help starch their clothing, and they came up with a way to put them to good use — making them into tasty tarts.

Reportedly, you can only find the tarts made with the monks' closely guarded secret recipe in a single place in Lisbon: Fábrica de Pastéis de Belém. However, Steves enjoys the tarts from Manteigaria Fábrica de Pastéis de Nata. It's the only thing it makes — any place with that level of specialty must be doing something right — and he recommends eating them as soon as you get them before they have time to cool. Lisbon itself has numerous other culinary delights to offer visitors.