A Helpful Breakdown Of Resort Room Views To Avoid Getting Deceived By Marketing Photos

Whether you're just spending a couple of nights or booking a longer stay at an all-inclusive resort, you want to make sure that you understand exactly what you're paying for. Of course, resorts want to make their rooms seem as appealing as possible, so they're going to use the nicest-sounding terms to describe what you'll see out the window. According to Victoria Fricke, the most common descriptions that you'll hear are tropical/resort view, ocean view, oceanfront, and partial ocean. All of those sound pretty attractive, but the reality may be different than what the names imply.

Technically, any view from any window in the resort is a resort view, and if it's in a tropical place, it could be considered a tropical view, too. Fricke warns that these views could include anything from surrounding foliage to maintenance roads. "This room is for the client who thinks, 'we're just sleeping in the room,'" Fricke exclusively told us. Now, the various ocean categories are even harder to parse.

If you're dreaming of views of the sea right outside your window, your best bet is an ocean-front room. But Ocean view? That's a different story. Ocean view does guarantee that you'll see some water, but there's a risk it'll be far away or blocked by other things. "Here you should see water," Fricke said. "No promise of how much." According to Fricke, partial ocean view is the one that suckers most people. "Partial ocean view means a wide array of views, but most common is a sliver of ocean," she explained. "So long as you can catch a glimmer of blue, it constitutes."

