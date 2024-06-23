Eat And Enjoy Stunning California Views In The Sky At This Iconic Revolving Restaurant

If you're a fan of unique restaurants and enjoying local eateries while traveling, make sure to put the Hyatt Regency San Francisco on your list of places to go next. On the top floor of the 17-story building near the city's famed Embarcadero, you'll find their Regency Club, which has 360-degree-views of the city. But once you fill your plate at the buffet and take your seat, you don't even have to move to experience the full view — the restaurant moves for you. That's right, it's a revolving restaurant.

You can start your meal looking out over the bay at some of San Francisco's well-known landmarks, like the Ferry Building and the Bay Bridge. Then 10 minutes later, you'll find yourself gazing at the skyscrapers of the city's Financial District and watching the pedestrians and cars buzz through the streets far below you. To get in, you'll need to be either a World of Hyatt Globalist Elite Tier guest (try saying that three times fast) or you'll need to book the Revolve at the Regency Package. The restaurant rotates in 3-hour blocks of time in the mornings or evenings, depending on if it's open for service. You can get an impressive continental breakfast Wednesday through Sunday or an honor bar and small plates service in the evenings Tuesday through Saturday.

