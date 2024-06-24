One Of The World's Best Seaside Parks Is In This Vibrant California City

Located along California's Central Coast at the heart of Monterey Bay, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been a vacation destination for over 100 years. Founded in 1907, it's not the oldest amusement park in the U.S., but it is the oldest in California and the only remaining park like it along the West Coast. Right on the beach, it's free to enter (though rides and food have a cost), and it features over 40 rides for the whole family.

Even if you haven't visited the Boardwalk, you may recognize it. It has appeared as a California beach film location, serving as the setting for, among others, the 1980s cult classic "The Lost Boys" and Jordan Peele's 2019 movie "Us." The Boardwalk's best-known and most popular ride is the iconic Giant Dipper — a red and white wooden roller coaster built in 1924. (Don't worry, all the wooden parts have been replaced over the years). Constructed during the golden age of roller coasters, it's an exhilarating ride with speeds up to 55 mph, 180-degree turns, and incredible views over Monterey Bay.

To get a sense of the depth of history at the Boardwalk, we spoke to Kris Reyes, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk spokesperson, about the Giant Dipper and the Boardwalk. Reyes pointed out that as old as the wooden roller coaster is, it wasn't even the first roller coaster at the park. That honor went to "the LA Thompson Scenic Railway [which] opened in 1908 and cost ten cents to ride, five cents for kids. Riders traveled at 25mph, which was much faster than the 10mph speed limit on Santa Cruz city streets!"

