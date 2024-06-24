One Of The US' Most Vast And Unbelievably Beautiful National Parks Is A Barely-Visited Gem

Although it's a mere 100 miles south of Anchorage, you can only get to Lake Clark's 4 million acres of wilderness by plane, landing on a gravel airstrip at tiny Port Alsworth, or arriving by float plane at your chosen destination within the park. Just over 18,000 visitors made it to the park in 2021 (70% in July and August), making it the third-least-visited national park in America. It's also one of the best little-known national parks for a family vacation with features that make it uniquely appealing for select visitors, from guided day trips to see bears in their natural habitat to overnight excursions in a wilderness that would test the mettle of Bear Grylls.

Those who don't come just to see the bears are often on a mission to see what may be the quintessential Alaska homestead: The log cabin built by the late Richard Proenneke and immortalized in his 1973 memoir, "One Man's Wilderness: An Alaskan Odyssey." Before shows like "Alaska: The Final Frontier" and "Life Below Zero" made off-grid lifestyles the stuff of Millennial fantasies, Proenneke was living the off-grid lifestyle for 30 years. His cabin, which is open to the public, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. Even if his cult classic book isn't what drew you to Lake Clark in the first place, you should definitely stuff a copy of the book into your backpack for airplane reading on your way there.

