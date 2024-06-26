Rick Steves' Clever Tips To Find The Best Value For Lodging While On A Solo Trip

As Steves says, looking at comparison websites for solo traveler's lodgings is a great idea, but he goes further, suggesting that you find the best room on the site, and then call the hotel directly to book through them. You have the option, of course, to book the room for two travelers for safety reasons, though as we've mentioned, it can cost you more. If you don't do that, one simple trick to feel safer when staying alone in a hotel is to ask the front desk to write down the room number rather than say it out loud, and ask for two keys. Bring a couple of portable door locks, which is one item every solo traveler should carry, for a bit of extra security, and keep the do not disturb sign on the door.

Steves has more options for you. "Other alternatives include home-sharing services such as Airbnb and Servas. Here you can find affordable accommodations ranging from a city dweller's sofa to a guest bedroom in a farmhouse to a studio apartment all your own." He mentions that Servas is more about having hosts and tourists meeting up "for cultural exchange and camaraderie." After all, one of the reasons you may be traveling alone in the first place is to meet new people and explore different cultures. The same goes for a bed and breakfast, where you'll likely have a communal guest breakfast and you'll be able to chat with the hosts.