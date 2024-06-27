Reduce Bloating While Flying With These Genius Flight Attendant Tricks

A lot of things can happen to your body when you're 30,000 feet up in the air. You may experience motion sickness that makes you yearn for a different spot. You may also feel unexpectedly chilly, especially if you're seated in a cabin with temperatures cranked up a notch too high. Even your sense of taste changes slightly, and you may find yourself craving a tasty, fizzy beverage mid-flight. And let's not forget the dreaded bloating, thanks to the change in cabin pressure.

Advertisement

But according to Barbi, a journalist and veteran flight attendant with nearly 40 years of flying experience for a major U.S. airline, that bloating is completely normal. She is not immune to it, and the good news is there are things you can do to alleviate it before and during your flight.

In an exclusive interview with Islands, Barbi revealed a key culprit behind in-flight bloating: dehydration. "When people travel, they often don't get as much H2O as they need. Combin[ing] this with the drier air in the cabin can slow down digestion, which increases bloating," she explained. But eating the right foods before the flight can make all the difference. "Avoid anything with a high salt/sodium content — think all fast food, along with soda. Fried foods and highly processed foods also tend to have a lot of sodium, so try to avoid them when flying," she advised, adding that bringing fresh food, like an apple, can help.

Advertisement