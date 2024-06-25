One Of The Cheapest European Countries To Visit Is A Wildly Underrated, Mountainous Gem
What do you know about Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)? If it only sounds familiar because of the Bosnian War of the early 1990s or the 1984 Olympic Winter Games, you're missing the aspects that make it a beautiful, affordable place to visit. Decades after the war, signs of the battles remain, but the economy has stabilized, and it's become a region that is finding its way. The country is increasingly well-known for its friendly citizens, natural wonders, and historic attractions.
For starters, there are more than 11,000 named peaks in the country, so you know there are ample opportunities for hiking in the summer and skiing in the winter. Here, you can take in the sheer beauty of the Dinaric Alps and several other mountain ranges.
Then there's the attractive pricing throughout the region. For example, enjoy a ceremonial cup of delicious Bosnian coffee for around $1. Comparatively, coffee in the bordering countries of Croatia and Montenegro runs 30% higher, and a cup of coffee in Denmark is more than $5. That's just the beginning of the savings in this country, where a mid-range stay, including hotel, attractions, food, and transportation can cost less than $100 per day. Even luxury accommodations only cost around $40 to $60 per night. That's reason to get a good night's sleep.
Bosnia and Herzegovina culture
While the country is commonly referred to simply as "Bosnia," that's not technically correct if you're in the small lower region that makes up Herzegovina. However, with Bosnia covering 80% of the territory, it's an understandable mistake. You can get a true sense of the people and the complexities of the culture in the capital of Sarajevo. For example, there are three official languages: Bosnian, Serbian, and Croatian, which correspond with the three primary ethnic groups who identify as Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats.
It's worth the effort to understand the history of the region, including its 400-year rule by the Ottoman Empire, followed by Austrian-Hungarian control, and its fight for independence. That knowledge gives depth to everything from the local Sarajevsko beer to traditional meat-heavy dishes like cevapi, jagnjetina, and begova corba, as well as the sippable fruit brandy known as rakija. At the same time, you can embrace the country's many annual festivals. You'll find the Bascarsija Nights festival throughout the month of July, as well as the Mostar Summer Fest music festival. Sarajevo hosts an international film festival in August, a theater festival in October, and a jazz festival in November.
It's a complex country, but don't let it scare you off. We have a travel tip for you — step outside your comfort zone. After all, this is unlike those Caribbean destinations that might be on your radar.
Natural and historical wonders
While Sarajevo and its Old Bazaar are worth a visit, the entire country has much to offer. Mostar is a popular option, with its iconic Stari Most or Mostar Old Bridge, a highly photographed bridge that deepens the character of the town's cobblestone streets. Several villages are peppered throughout the country as well. Immerse in the countryside with a visit to the hill town of Počitelj and its medieval fortress. Also not far from Mostar is Blagaj, home to a Muslim pilgrimage site known as Blagaj Tekija. Međugorje is another stop nearby, a Catholic pilgrimage site and the location of several reported Virgin Mary sightings.
Perhaps one of the most visited natural wonders in the region is Kravica Waterfalls, with a height of 82 feet that divides into a cascade of 20 different waterfalls. Just outside Sarajevo, you could go back in time with a visit to Lukomir, which is not only the highest and most remote village in Bosnia, but also stands as a living example of the traditional semi-nomadic and shepherding lifestyle. Plus, the hike there affords views of the dynamic Rakitnica Canyon below. The BiH mountains also provide opportunities for outdoor adventure that include horseback riding, canyoning, speleology, ziplining, mountain biking, rock climbing, and more — all within a reasonable budget. Once in the area, also check out an island-hopping experience in Croatia and maybe you can get a two-for-one vacation.