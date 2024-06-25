One Of The Cheapest European Countries To Visit Is A Wildly Underrated, Mountainous Gem

What do you know about Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)? If it only sounds familiar because of the Bosnian War of the early 1990s or the 1984 Olympic Winter Games, you're missing the aspects that make it a beautiful, affordable place to visit. Decades after the war, signs of the battles remain, but the economy has stabilized, and it's become a region that is finding its way. The country is increasingly well-known for its friendly citizens, natural wonders, and historic attractions.

For starters, there are more than 11,000 named peaks in the country, so you know there are ample opportunities for hiking in the summer and skiing in the winter. Here, you can take in the sheer beauty of the Dinaric Alps and several other mountain ranges.

Then there's the attractive pricing throughout the region. For example, enjoy a ceremonial cup of delicious Bosnian coffee for around $1. Comparatively, coffee in the bordering countries of Croatia and Montenegro runs 30% higher, and a cup of coffee in Denmark is more than $5. That's just the beginning of the savings in this country, where a mid-range stay, including hotel, attractions, food, and transportation can cost less than $100 per day. Even luxury accommodations only cost around $40 to $60 per night. That's reason to get a good night's sleep.

