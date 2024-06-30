This City Park In Colorado Rivals National Parks With Its Mesmerizing Red Rock Beauty

Walking amongst the striking red rock formations in Colorado Springs in the foothills of the magnificent Rocky Mountains, you could be forgiven for thinking you were in a little-known national park. But no, you're in the Garden of the Gods, a city-owned park that's free to explore. A beautiful name for a beautiful park? That's for sure.

The park's name reportedly dates to the late 1850s when two surveyors were exploring the area. One of them, Rufus Cable, referred to it as "a fit place for the gods to assemble. We will call it the Garden of the Gods," according to the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. A few decades later, railroad baron Charles Elliott Perkins bought the land for a summer home. After he died, his children gave the land to the city for use as a public park, always free to all. Long before Cable and Perkins, the land was used by indigenous people for thousands of years— local lore says that the land was considered sacred, and indigenous people wouldn't raise their weapons against their enemies when they were there.

The Garden of the Gods is known for its incredible geologic formations, carved over millions of years by wind and water into unique shapes. Highlights include the 35-foot-tall, 700-ton Balanced Rock near the Trading Post at the southern end and the spectacular Steamboat Rock across the road. Towards the northern end of the park are the Kissing Camels.