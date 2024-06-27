Explore The US' Largest Underground Lake On This Bucket List Glass-Bottom Boat Adventure

The Lost Sea is unique for a variety of reasons. The first is that it is an underground cavern system that leads to the massive lake 140 feet below ground. Visitors will pass through tunnels and rooms within the cavern while guides explain what's known about the history of the location. Different types of formations have developed along the walls and ceiling as the centuries have passed. Remote parts of the caves feature rare anthodites, which are more commonly known as "cave flowers." The fact that they thrive in this environment earned the location the designation of a Registered National Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

In addition to its geological relevance, The Lost Sea provides insight into the history of the region. The discovery of Cherokee artifacts like projectile points, jewelry, and pottery supports the belief that these caves were used as a native gathering place. This tracks, considering The Lost Sea is part of the vast Craighead Caverns systems, named after the Cherokee Chief Craighead, who owned the land in the 1800s.

It's also known that settlers used the caves for food storage and that Confederate soldiers mined saltpeter for use in making gunpowder. Going back even further, the caverns provide evidence of a misguided jaguar that wandered into the cave 20,000 years ago.