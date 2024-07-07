The Lovely Hawaiian Beach That's As Dangerous As It Is Picturesque

As pretty as the ocean might look at Hanakapi'ai Beach, and as sweaty as you might get after hiking the 2 miles to reach it, don't ignore the signs warning of the dangerous currents. In fact, you should skip entering the ocean there entirely. Due to its remote location, the stretch of sand doesn't have any lifeguards on duty; you also won't find any cell service. So, if you get in trouble, you likely will have to face it alone.

The current and undertow at Hanakapi'ai Beach can grab you, quickly dragging you away from land. "There's a steep dropoff, and then the current takes you west and there's no place to get out for miles," North Shore Charters tour guide and Kilauea native Mattie Geimer explained to SFGATE. The bodies of over a dozen people who have died in this manner were never recovered. Rather than risking death, watch the waves a safe distance from the water. However, even then, you still need to keep an eye on the ocean and weather from the shore, as high surf can bring high waves, even during the summer. If you want a relaxed beach experience where you can swim and snorkel in Hawaii, you should look elsewhere.

