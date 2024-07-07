The Lovely Hawaiian Beach That's As Dangerous As It Is Picturesque
Many people consider Hawaii a bucket list destination thanks to its idyllic ocean access, unique culture, and lush rainforests. But danger can hide behind all the beauty, especially when it comes to Hawaii's infamously perilous beaches, such as Hanakapi'ai on Kauai's Nā Pali Coast. The rugged destination only exists as a beach during the summer. In the winter, the waves and high tides obliterate the sand, with the water crashing directly on the rocks. While you can't visit during that part of the year, summer can still be treacherous.
Hanakapi'ai doesn't have an offshore reef to help curtail the power of the ocean, resulting in currents and waves strong enough to easily pull you in and under. You can only reach Hanakapi'ai Beach after hiking 2 miles along the 11-mile Kalalau Trail, a trek only experienced hikers should attempt. That doesn't mean you should skip the beach and the hike entirely, but if you do visit, you need to exercise caution and stay out of the water.
Drownings can happen quickly at Hanakapi'ai Beach
As pretty as the ocean might look at Hanakapi'ai Beach, and as sweaty as you might get after hiking the 2 miles to reach it, don't ignore the signs warning of the dangerous currents. In fact, you should skip entering the ocean there entirely. Due to its remote location, the stretch of sand doesn't have any lifeguards on duty; you also won't find any cell service. So, if you get in trouble, you likely will have to face it alone.
The current and undertow at Hanakapi'ai Beach can grab you, quickly dragging you away from land. "There's a steep dropoff, and then the current takes you west and there's no place to get out for miles," North Shore Charters tour guide and Kilauea native Mattie Geimer explained to SFGATE. The bodies of over a dozen people who have died in this manner were never recovered. Rather than risking death, watch the waves a safe distance from the water. However, even then, you still need to keep an eye on the ocean and weather from the shore, as high surf can bring high waves, even during the summer. If you want a relaxed beach experience where you can swim and snorkel in Hawaii, you should look elsewhere.
Additional risks and rewards of hiking to Hanakapi'ai Beach
The stream that flows down through the Hanakapi'ai Valley and onto the beach presents another major danger to unwary travelers. If rain has fallen recently, the stream can transform into a treacherous, fast-moving river. More people have reportedly drowned in its waters than in the ocean. Others have ended up stranded on the wrong side of the river in inclement weather. Do your research before attempting the Kalalau hike. If it has rained, you may have to give this one a miss, even if you've put it on your bucket list. It can wait for another time. Again, never ignore any signs or warnings. Turn around if you encounter a closed trail.
Hanakapi'ai Beach remains a popular hiking destination for intrepid explorers. It has breathtaking views of Kauai's iconic jungle-covered hills and the bright blue waters of the Pacific. The Hawaii Division of State Parks suggests planning to spend three to four hours completing the roundtrip hike to Hanakapi'ai from Ke'e Beach in Ha'ena State Park. Once you've reached the beach, you can also hike inland for a couple of miles to Hanakapi'ai Falls, which boasts impressive 300-foot cascade. However, no one maintains this portion of the trail, unlike the rest of Kalalu. As long as you stay alert to the dangers and have the right gear, fitness level, and weather conditions, visiting Hanakapi'ai Beach could make for an epic memory.