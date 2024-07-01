This Pirate Cruise In Florida Is A Unique Thrilling Activity For Kids

Avast, ye hardies! 'Tis time for a pirate cruise! If your wee swashbucklers have a love of the sea and eyepatches, you don't have to travel the world to "Pirates of the Caribbean" filming locations or go to Pirate Week in the Cayman Islands. Instead, pay a visit to the Florida panhandle for a ride on a "real" pirate ship. The Sea Dragon Pirate Cruise in Panama City, Florida (around 100 miles west of Tallahassee) takes you and your kids on a two-hour trip around a lagoon at Panama City Beach.

There are tons of activities, plenty of snacks, and a captain and crew to help the children learn about what it was like to live on the sea. The Sea Dragon launched in 1993 as a modern-day replica of some of the vessels that sailed the seven seas. It has engines for power rather than just the wind, but it's the perfect ship for a treasure hunt. (No, really. The kids get to find treasure and share it among themselves.) Even better? Tickets are only $35 for adults, $30 for seniors over 60, $25 for ages 3 to 14, $20 for toddlers, and free for infants (though they do need a ticket). Gather your shoulder parrots and tricorn hats and get ready to set sail.