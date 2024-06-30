Surround Yourself In Giant, Vibrant Flora At This Lesser-Known Hawaiian Destination
Located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Honolulu is a beloved holiday haven. The spectacular city is home to attractions such as Hanauma State Park, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, and, of course, Waikiki. Some consider this neighborhood one of many tourist traps to skip when visiting Hawaii, but there's a magnificent hidden gem in Honolulu only about 20 minutes away from Waikiki in Mānoa Valley: Harold L. Lyon Arboretum, also known as Lyon Arboretum. This underrated destination was founded in 1918 and is run by the University of Hawaiʻi.
The botanical garden's name pays tribute to the late botanist who was dedicated to revitalizing the once-barren land. Now, Lyon Arboretum is a flourishing tropical paradise. At 194 acres, it features 12 gardens, including a Native Hawaiian Garden, a Bromeliad Garden, and more. In fact, Lyon Arboretum has over 19,000 plants onsite.
In addition to the flora, there are several trails that allow visitors to further explore this stunning setting. Notably, the ʻAihualama Falls Trail leads visitors to a picturesque waterfall. Describing their experience, one individual on AllTrails wrote, "Unique plants & trees along the way! Smaller waterfall and stream but so peaceful. Quick hike too ... only took about 35 min." However, if you're heading to Honolulu soon, make time for a visit to Lyon Arboretum.
Know before you go to the Lyon Arboretum
An outing at the Lyon Arboretum is a budget-friendly activity for your next getaway to Honolulu, as there is no admission fee, but donations are gladly accepted. Free parking is also provided. Lyon Arboretum is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Keep in mind that walk-ins are not available, and visitors must make a reservation online. Likewise, reservations tend to sell out quickly, so book in advance to secure your spot. Looking to visit at the last minute? Call Lyon Arboretum and ask if there have been any cancellations for that day.
You should be properly packed and dressed for your time at Lyon Arboretum, especially if you're planning to hike. Bring sun protection, as temperatures in Honolulu are steamy year-round. Moreover, you might want to cover up any exposed skin. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, "You'll definitely want insect repellent, though. This is rain forest, and the mosquitoes are fierce. The trails in the arboretum are a bit steep and can be muddy and a little slick in places. I would not recommend wearing flip-flops."
Lyon Arboretum receives about 165 inches of rain each year. Thus, consider bringing waterproof or slip-resistant shoes and a packable rain jacket. Note that this is a self-guided experience, but if you have any questions, stop by the visitors center.
Other must-visit botanical gardens in Oahu
If you're headed to Oahu and want to immerse yourself in nature, know that Lyon Arboretum is far from the only hidden oasis on the island. Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden is also located in Honolulu and is known for its majestic views of the Ko'olau Range. It covers 400 acres, and visitors can camp and hike there. In addition, Tripadvisor reviewers recommend having a picnic.
Minutes away from Honolulu's Chinatown is Foster Botanical Garden (pictured), another fabulous option. Although it is on the small side, it's home to several diverse tree species and more and is highly rated on Tripadvisor. One individual wrote, "Definitely worth seeing! I spent a few quiet hours on a recent Saturday and enjoyed the wide variety of plantings on offer. There's lots of birdsong, too. You wouldn't know you're just blocks from the bustle of downtown." Note that there is an admission fee for Foster Botanical Garden.
Near Oahu's famous Dole Plantation is the Wahiawā Botanical Garden. It features plants from various countries like Sri Lanka, Australia, and more. Wahiawā Botanical Garden offers free admission, making it a budget-friendly addition to any Hawaii itinerary. For more stunning destinations in Oahu, check out this Hawaiian nature reserve for movie lovers and the most beautiful stretch of scenery on the island.