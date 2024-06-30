Surround Yourself In Giant, Vibrant Flora At This Lesser-Known Hawaiian Destination

Located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Honolulu is a beloved holiday haven. The spectacular city is home to attractions such as Hanauma State Park, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, and, of course, Waikiki. Some consider this neighborhood one of many tourist traps to skip when visiting Hawaii, but there's a magnificent hidden gem in Honolulu only about 20 minutes away from Waikiki in Mānoa Valley: Harold L. Lyon Arboretum, also known as Lyon Arboretum. This underrated destination was founded in 1918 and is run by the University of Hawaiʻi.

The botanical garden's name pays tribute to the late botanist who was dedicated to revitalizing the once-barren land. Now, Lyon Arboretum is a flourishing tropical paradise. At 194 acres, it features 12 gardens, including a Native Hawaiian Garden, a Bromeliad Garden, and more. In fact, Lyon Arboretum has over 19,000 plants onsite.

In addition to the flora, there are several trails that allow visitors to further explore this stunning setting. Notably, the ʻAihualama Falls Trail leads visitors to a picturesque waterfall. Describing their experience, one individual on AllTrails wrote, "Unique plants & trees along the way! Smaller waterfall and stream but so peaceful. Quick hike too ... only took about 35 min." However, if you're heading to Honolulu soon, make time for a visit to Lyon Arboretum.

