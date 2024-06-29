What To Expect If Your Cruise Ship Changes The Planned Itinerary

With most cruise lines releasing itineraries and selling tickets up to two years in advance, you'd think that nothing could derail your meticulously planned vacation. You naturally expect everything to go smoothly, but in reality, much like flights, cruises can get canceled, delayed, or rerouted before departure or even mid-trip. And, unfortunately, you might not be entitled to compensation.

Advertisement

In December 2023, for instance, a cruise ship bound for the Bahamas had to divert to ports in New England and Canada "due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather," per a statement shared via ABC News. Similarly, in February 2024, The Washington Post reported that the Norwegian Star had to skip the mainland of Antarctica, citing the need to "optimize the itinerary or to accommodate certain circumstances" as well as to comply with a "recent regulatory requirement in the area."

These disruptions, while uncommon, do happen. If you booked a cruise that faced an itinerary change, your recourse depends on the text buried in the company's terms and conditions. For example, Norwegian's policy doesn't require refunds if things go south. Its terms and conditions state, "In the event of strikes, lockouts, stoppages of labor, riots, weather conditions, mechanical difficulties or any other reason whatsoever, Norwegian Cruise Line has the right to cancel, advance, postpone or substitute any scheduled sailing or itinerary without prior notice." So, despite some passengers feeling scammed, they technically agreed to this clause when they booked their trip.

Advertisement