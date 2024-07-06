The Element That Makes Iceland Much More Dangerous Than Tourists Realize, Per Rick Steves

A trip to Iceland can be an absolute dream and like nothing you've seen before. From the fjords to volcanoes, the northern lights to the thermal springs, there are so many sights and destinations in Iceland you cannot miss. However, there are also things you absolutely must know about the weather there before you go. Whether you're planning your first trip to Iceland or you visit all the time, you probably know that it can get cold, but there is another element that can be really dangerous, according to a post from travel pro Rick Steves on his website. That element is wind, and you cannot take it lightly.

Steves mentions that the wind might be something the locals are used to, but it's likely more intense than you expect as a tourist. He says, "Icelanders have a higher standard for what qualifies as 'windy.' If you think it's windy, it's just a mild breeze to them. If they say it's windy, it's probably a genuine storm." Steves himself has had his own issues with it, and he's got some advice for dealing with it. Here's what you must keep in mind about windy conditions in Iceland.