One Of The Largest Water Parks In The Caribbean Is At This Thrill-Filled Resort

Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is known for soft sand beaches, stunning ocean fronts, and a wealth of fabulous nightlife activities. It's also known as the dreamy setting of "Love is Blind" Season 6, which made it much more popular. Believe it or not, though, this city is home to more than a dozen water parks, with one of the biggest located at the Royalton Splash Punta Cana.

Situated on an all-inclusive resort property, Royalton Splash is included for all guests to enjoy daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is among the many amenities on the property, which also include an arcade, spa, Kids Club, and eight eateries and bars. The Royalton Splash often features on "best of" lists for family vacations in Punta Cana.

The resort's elevated status only makes sense, given the presence of several pools on top of the unlimited water park access! What makes this massive park even better is that there are activities for little kiddos and grown-ups alike. There was a time when this was the largest water park in the Caribbean, but even without that title, it is an impressive spot.

