One Of The Largest Water Parks In The Caribbean Is At This Thrill-Filled Resort
Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is known for soft sand beaches, stunning ocean fronts, and a wealth of fabulous nightlife activities. It's also known as the dreamy setting of "Love is Blind" Season 6, which made it much more popular. Believe it or not, though, this city is home to more than a dozen water parks, with one of the biggest located at the Royalton Splash Punta Cana.
Situated on an all-inclusive resort property, Royalton Splash is included for all guests to enjoy daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is among the many amenities on the property, which also include an arcade, spa, Kids Club, and eight eateries and bars. The Royalton Splash often features on "best of" lists for family vacations in Punta Cana.
The resort's elevated status only makes sense, given the presence of several pools on top of the unlimited water park access! What makes this massive park even better is that there are activities for little kiddos and grown-ups alike. There was a time when this was the largest water park in the Caribbean, but even without that title, it is an impressive spot.
Royalton Splash is a water park in paradise
When you spend time in an all-inclusive property in the Caribbean, playtime in the water is often part of the equation. But when you hang out in the luxury and thrill-filled Royalton Splash Punta Cana, relaxation and adrenaline go hand in hand. That's because even when you aren't floating in one of the multiple pools, you can zip down one of the seven huge water slides.
There are multi-lane water slides for adventurous racers and a roller coaster water slide for theme park thrill seekers. Still, small children won't be left out because there is a mini-slide area with a splash pool made just for them. You don't even have to miss out on the ocean action since the waterpark is home to a big wave pool! The biggest difference is that the waves come in, well, waves — which gives you a little break from time to time.
Resort visitors on Tripadvisor agreed that the variety in the waterpark made it great for everyone in their travel party and that it wasn't overly crowded. One user noted it was a high point: "Waterpark was amazing! Now I understand when people return to this resort again and again and again . With a group of families we will return!!!" If you're looking for other Punta Cana all-inclusives, we've rounded them up for you.
Additional amenities at Royalton Splash
In order to hang out at this water park, you must be a guest at the Royalton Splash. The all-inclusive resort and casino has far more than meets the water slider's eye. In addition to its myriad eateries, you're also just steps away from Punta Cana's stunning Bavaro Beach. There, you can enjoy water activities of a whole other level, from snorkeling to kayaking or just lounging the day away.
When rejuvenation means more than just lazing about the tropical paradise property, head over to the aptly named Royal Spa for some self-care. This full-service spa has what you need to unwind, whether it's full body treatments or massages. You can even arrange to have some spa wellness amenities performed in your suite — talk about the sweet life.
You could even kick the luxury up a notch at Royalton Splash by opting for the Diamond Club-level accommodations. Diamond Club guests have access to private bars, a lounge, beach area, and a private pool on top of other exclusive activities on the property. For adults on the go without kids in tow, you may also want to check out our list of the best all-inclusives for couples visiting Punta Cana.