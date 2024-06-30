Can You Get TSA PreCheck For Free? Here's The Best Way To Do It

Unless you're Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, or another celebrity who can jump onto their private jet whenever they want, you are stuck enduring the chaos of airports and security checks. Whether you're living it up in first class or squished into a coach seat, you're still at the mercy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Yes, that means obeying the infamous 3-1-1 liquid rule, stripping off your shoes, belt, and jacket, cramming your carry-on into an X-ray machine, and possibly being barked at by an officer. That is, unless you've made your life easier with TSA PreCheck, rendering the whole ordeal a tad more bearable.

Advertisement

TSA PreCheck, like Global Entry and CLEAR, is the secret to skipping long airport security lines and avoiding extensive scrutiny. Part of the Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler Program, it allows members to breeze through security and navigate the airport with ease. In November 2022, the TSA even did everyone a solid by dropping the price of a standard five-year membership from $85 to $78. If you're active duty military or a Department of Defense civilian employee, congrats! You get a free membership — just enter your DOD ID number in the Known Traveler Number field when booking your flight. For the rest of us? We have to cough up the cash, but the fee is reimbursable with an eligible credit card. Or, you can use your airline and hotel rewards, miles, or points to cover the cost.

Advertisement