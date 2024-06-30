America's Most Underrated Road Trip Is Through This Midwest State, Per Samantha Brown

Travel expert Samantha Brown has been all over the world, yet she still appreciates a good old-fashioned road trip. "I think we as Americans love road trips, and the most underrated road trip there is is through the state of Illinois," Brown told Business Insider. After all, The Prairie State is full of adorable small towns and quirky features to make up a road trip itinerary.

Illinois is even home to one of the small towns Brown called the most charming in America: Galena. On her site, Brown wrote that Galena remains chock-full of history nearly 200 years after its creation. "Founded in 1827, the historic downtown is filled with cute boutiques, perfect for a day spent bumming around," she wrote. "Not into shopping? Tour the former home of Ulysses S. Grant, the Dowling house (built in 1826, it's the oldest home in town), or sign up for a historical walking tour."

Speaking to Business Insider, Brown added that she has a particular fondness for stopping in McLean, Illinois. She described a man who had purchased historic buildings in the town. "When you walk inside, it's basically a museum for vintage classic video games," she shared. However, what makes an Illinois road trip so special to Brown seems to be the state's stretch of Route 66. You know, one of the most stunning and storied routes in the country. The famed highway starts in downtown Chicago and winds its way through the state, making for an epic journey.

